Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as he arrives for civil fraud trial

Donald Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump has denounced a civil fraud case over his business practices as a politically motivated “scam” as he arrived for a trial in the lawsuit, which could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.

“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time,” the former president said as he made a voluntary trip to a New York court for a trial that has high stakes for him.

“It’s a scam. It’s a sham,” the Republican said, reiterating claims that the suit is a politically motivated attempt to thwart his return to the White House.

Donald Trump speaks to the media outside the New York Supreme Court (Seth Wenig/AP)

New York attorney general Letitia James’s suit accuses Trump and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by habitually lying about his wealth in financial statements.

“What we have here is an attempt to hurt me in an election,” Trump claimed, adding: “I don’t think the people of this country are going to stand for it.”

He looked away from Ms James as he passed her on the way into court, with a disgusted look on his face.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. It is a non-jury trial, so the judge will decide on six other claims in the lawsuit.

Ms James, a Democrat, is seeking 250 million dollars (£206 million) in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

The judge’s ruling last week, if upheld on appeal, could force Trump to give up New York properties including Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate.

New York attorney general Letitia James (Brittainy Newman/AP)

Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, has denied wrongdoing. He says Ms James and the judge are undervaluing such assets as Mar-a-Lago, and that it did not matter what he put on his financial statements because they had a disclaimer that said they should not be trusted.

In posts overnight on his Truth Social site, Trump said he was going to court “to fight for my name and reputation”, denounced the case as “a sham” and called on the attorney general and judge to resign.

Before the trial on Monday, Ms James reiterated her position that Trump for years engaged in “persistent and repeated fraud”.

“No matter how powerful you are, and no matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law,” she said on her way into the courthouse.