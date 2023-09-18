Wild black bear captured in Florida’s Walt Disney World

A wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show on Monday at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of three lands on Monday morning — Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland.

Staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear, Disney World said in a statement. The bear was eventually captured on Monday afternoon.

A wild black bear similar to one captured in Walt Disney World in Florida (Alamy/PA)

The bear was likely to have been in search of food as it looks to pack on fat reserves for the winter, the wildlife commission said in a statement.