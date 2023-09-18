Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Microsoft’s chief product executive to step down

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Panos Panay is leaving the company after nearly 20 years.

Microsoft Exec Leaving
Microsoft Exec Leaving

A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of computers and Windows 11 is leaving the company.

Panos Panay is stepping down after nearly 20 years at Microsoft, most recently as chief product officer, according to a staff memo on Monday.

“Under Panos’ leadership, the team created the iconic Surface brand with loved products,” said the message to employees from Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of Microsoft’s experiences and devices group.

Another longtime executive, Yusuf Mehdi, will take the lead on the Windows and Surface businesses and products, Mr Jha said. The message said Mr Panay would be helping with the transition.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News