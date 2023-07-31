Legacy of Love gala to mark what would have been Whitney Houston’s 60th birthday

Music Whitney Houston Gala

A celebration to raise money for a good cause is being planned for what would have been Whitney Houston’s 60th birthday this year.

Houston’s estate, Sony and Primary Wave Music will host the second annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love on August 9, which will benefit the late singer’s foundation aimed at helping young people.

Houston’s close friends BeBe Winans and Kim Burrell will perform at the gala at Atlanta’s St Regis Hotel, as will Houston’s brother, Gary, who toured with her for three decades.

Whitney Houston died in 2012 aged 48 (William Conran/PA)

“When I turned 50, Whitney gave me two celebrations — one in Ireland and one in London. I always tell everyone now that one of them was for her,” said Pat Houston, Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law and the executor of her estate.

Houston died in February 2012 at age 48.

“This year is Whitney at 60 — we’re all looking forward to being a part of the power of love in that room,” said Ms Houston.

Founded by the singer in 1989, the Whitney Houston Foundation for Children aims to empower youth, by providing resources to homeless children, giving out college scholarships, and raising funds for charities such as the Children’s Defence Fund and St Jude Children’s Research.

A charity auction will raise money for the foundation.

“We’re going to auction off a beautiful lavender dress Dolly Parton wore when she sang I Will Always Love You at Country Music Television’s 100 Greatest Love Songs of Country Music special in 2004,” said Ms Houston.

“This dress is particularly special because it’s lavender, and lavender is Whitney’s favorite colour.”

The song, originally written by Parton, was recorded by Houston and became one of her greatest hits.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified it diamond last year, which means the track has sold and streamed 10 million equivalent units in the US.

It became her first diamond single, and made Houston the third woman to ever achieve diamond-status with both a single and an album, following Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift.

Record producer Clive Davis will serve as honorary chairman. Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr is scheduled to attend. Also expected are Gamma’s Larry Jackson and Whitney Houston’s musical director Rickey Minor.