Three injured in drone attack on Russian city near Ukrainian border

Russia Ukraine War

Three people have been injured after a drone crashed into a residential building in a city in south-western Russia near the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said.

The latest drone attack to target Russian cities in recent weeks comes as Ukraine has been intensifying its efforts to expel Russian forces from a vast swathe of southern and eastern Ukraine that they invaded more than 15 months ago on orders from President Vladimir Putin.

In a Telegram post, regional governor Alexander Gusev said the three residents in Voronezh were hurt by shards of glass from broken windows.

A Ukrainian soldier makes a victory sign on the frontline near Kreminna (Roman Chop via AP)

Russian state media published photos showing a high-rise apartment building with some windows blown out and damage to the facade.

Such drone strikes — which have previously hit residential areas in southern Krasnodar — along with cross-border raids in south-western Russia have exposed glaring breaches in Russian air defences and porous border security.

Ukrainian authorities have generally denied any role in such attacks.

Separately on Friday, the Ukrainian presidency’s website posted a video statement overnight from President Volodymyr Zelensky that alluded to the latest efforts of his country’s forces to drive out the Russian invaders, along various parts of the 620-mile front line.

Houses have been left under water in the village of Dnipryany, in Russian-occupied Ukraine (AP)

Mr Zelensky, speaking in what appeared to be a selfie video from inside a train carriage after visiting flood-hit southern Ukraine, said he was in touch with Ukrainian forces “in all the hottest areas” of the fight and praised an unspecified ”result” from their efforts.

Ukrainian authorities have kept generally quiet about their latest military moves, refusing to join in rising commentary from Western military experts and others that a long-anticipated counter-offensive is under way.