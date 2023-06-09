Notification Settings

Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op

World NewsPublished:

Francis is expected to remain at Gemelli hospital in Rome for several days.

The Pope
The Pope

The Pope is “progressively improving” and sitting in an armchair working following surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.

After a restful night, Francis had breakfast and read the newspapers from his armchair, spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

He quoted doctors as saying Francis’ condition was “progressively improving and the post-operative course is smooth”.

Vatican Pope Surgery
Candles with the image of Pope Francis are left at the entrance of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome (AP)

The 86-year-old pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday for his second major abdominal operation in two years, following a 2021 procedure to remove part of his colon.

During the procedure, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage.

They also repaired a hernia that had formed over a previous scar, placing a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall.

Francis is expected to remain at Gemelli for several days.

