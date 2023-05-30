Notification Settings

US coast guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

World News

The passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles east of Jacksonville.

Carnival Magic-Man Overboard

The US coast guard said Tuesday that it is searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.

The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles (300 kilometres) east of Jacksonville on Monday, the service said in a statement. The coast guard is searching from the air and water.

The coast guard said it had spent nearly 20 hours searching more than 4,000 square miles by Tuesday afternoon. The search by air was scheduled to pause at sunset, while ships would continue looking for the man throughout Tuesday night.

The man’s companion reported him missing late on Monday afternoon, the statement said.

Security footage on the ship shows that the man “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4am, according to the statement.

Carnival said the coast guard released the ship from search efforts and told the captain to head back to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship can hold nearly 4,000 guests and is about 1,000 feet (300 metres) long.

