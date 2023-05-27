Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New York outlaws discrimination due to weight and height

World NewsPublished:

City Mayor Eric Adams signed new legislation to ‘create more inclusive workplaces’.

Weight Discrimination Ban NYC
Weight Discrimination Ban NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed legislation which will ban discrimination due to weight and height.

The legislation, which will be introduced in November after being passed by the city council this month, adds to the protected categories including race, sex and religion.

Signing the bill at City Hall on Sunday, the mayor said: “We all deserve the same access to employment, housing and public accommodation, regardless of our appearance, and it shouldn’t matter how tall you are or how much you weigh.”

Right to Shelter New York
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (Hans Pennink/AP)

The Democrat, who published a book about reversing his diabetes through a plant-based diet, said the bill “will help level the playing field for all New Yorkers, create more inclusive workplaces and living environments and protect against discrimination”.

Exemptions include cases in which a person’s height or weight could prevent them from performing essential functions of a job.

Some business leaders expressed opposition, arguing that compliance could become an onerous burden.

Several other US cities have banned discrimination based on weight and physical appearance, including San Francisco, Washington, DC, and Madison, Wisconsin, while legislation to ban weight and height discrimination has been introduced in states including New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Tigress Osborn, the chair of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, said New York City’s weight discrimination ban should serve as a model for the nation and the world.

She said the city’s adoption of the new ordinance “will ripple across the globe” and show that “discrimination against people based on their body size is wrong and is something that we can change”.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News