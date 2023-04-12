Volcano spews ash cloud for second day on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Russia Volcanic Eruption

A volcano spewed out ash for a second day Wednesday on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, throwing clouds of dust high into the sky and blanketing wide areas.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early on Tuesday, spewing dust across more than 300 miles north-west and engulfing several villages in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years.

The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey said the eruption continued on Wednesday, spewing clouds of dust more than six miles into the sky.

Volcanic ash covers the ground in Kozyrevsk, Ust-Kamchatsky district (Oleg Bondarenko via AP)

Since the start of the eruption, the area has been closed to aircraft and residents have been advised to stay indoors.

The villages located about 30 miles from the volcano, were covered by an 8in layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.

Shiveluch has two parts – the 10,771ft Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch.