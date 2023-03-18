Vladimir Putin visits Crimea following war crimes arrest warrant

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has travelled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine.

Mr Putin visited an art school and a children’s centre on Saturday, the day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader, accusing him of war crimes.

The court specifically accused him on Friday of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country, which started almost 13 months ago.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world considered illegal.

Statement by Prosecutor #KarimAAKhanKC on the issuance of arrest warrants against President Vladimir Putin and Ms Maria Lvova-Belova Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/qGNPQrBV5O #Ukraine — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) March 17, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Russia withdraw from the peninsula as well as the areas it has occupied since last year.

Mr Putin has shown no intention of relinquishing the Kremlin’s gains. Instead, he stressed on Friday the importance of holding Crimea.

“Obviously, security issues take top priority for Crimea and Sevastopol now,” he said, referring to Crimea’s largest city.

“We will do everything needed to fend off any threats.”

International Criminal Court issues warrant of arrest for Putin. The historic decision, from which historical responsibility will begin. pic.twitter.com/cUW0WbeGKJ — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 17, 2023

The ICC’s arrest warrant was the first issued against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The court, which is based in The Hague, Netherlands, also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for children’s rights in the office of the president of the Russian Federation.

The move was immediately dismissed by Moscow and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough.