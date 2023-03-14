Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea, says US military

Flags of the United States of America and Russia

A Russian fighter jet has struck the propeller of a US drone over the Black Sea, causing US forces to bring it down in international waters, the US military said.

The US European Command said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets “conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept” of a US MQ-9 drone that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea.

It said one of the Russian fighters “struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing US forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters”, adding that several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in “a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner”.

“This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” it added.