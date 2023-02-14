At least three killed and five hurt in shootings at Michigan State University

First responders stage outside Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University

Police say at least three people have been killed and five wounded in shootings at Michigan State University.

It was announced early on Tuesday local time that the suspected gunman had He was described as a short man with a jean jacket and ball cap, said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

Mr Rozman said hundreds of officers were on the East Lansing campus to maintain safety and catch the gunman.

Students were ordered to continue sheltering in place. Shootings occurred at two campus buildings.

Michigan State University interim deputy chief Chris Rozman addresses media (Carlos Osorio/AP)

At least five victims were at Sparrow Hospital, said hospital spokesperson John Foren, who had no information on their conditions.

Authorities ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired shortly after 8.30pm local time around Berkey Hall, an academic building on campus.

The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately” and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

By 10.15pm, police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational centre for students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile (less than a kilometre) east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case”. Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

“It’s all very frightening,” Mr Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Authorities announced late on Monday that all campus activities would be cancelled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes. Via Twitter, people were advised not to come to campus on Tuesday.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. East Lansing is about 90 miles (145 kilometres) northwest of Detroit.