Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

World NewsPublished:

More than 30,000 people have been hurt and authorities expect the death toll to continue to climb.

People try to reach people trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey
People try to reach people trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey

The death toll from the earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria has climbed past 9,400, making it the deadliest seismic event in more than a decade.

Turkish authorities updated the country’s death toll to 6,957 on Wednesday.

In neighbouring Syria, the government has reported 1,250 deaths from Monday’s pre-dawn earthquake in the areas it controls.

The White Helmets, volunteer first aiders in a rebel-held enclave, have reported 1,280 deaths.

More than 30,000 people have been hurt and authorities expect the death toll to continue to climb as rescue workers race to pull survivors from the rubble in cities and towns across a wide area.

In 2011, a magnitude nine earthquake off the north-east coast of Japan triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepalin 2015 killed more than 8,800 people.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News