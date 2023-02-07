Former US stockbroker convicted of training snipers for terror group

Ruslan Maratovich Asainov interviewed

A former New York stockbroker has been convicted of becoming a sniper and trainer for the so-called Islamic State terrorist group.

The trial of Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a Kazakh-born US citizen, was the latest in a series of cases against people accused of leaving their homelands around the world to join the militants in combat.

A former broker who doted on his toddler daughter, Asainov converted to Islam around 2009 and later resigned from his job and started watching radical sermons online, his ex-wife told the court.

He left his family in Brooklyn in December 2013 and made his way to Syria as IS stormed to power.

In a case built largely on Asainov’s own words in messaging apps, emails, recorded phone calls and an FBI interview, prosecutors said he fought in numerous battles and built a notable profile in IS by becoming a sniper and later an instructor of nearly 100 other militants.

Ruslan Maratovich Asainov pictured in Syria (US Attorney’s Office/PA)

“The evidence has shown that people died as a result of the defendant’s conduct. It is time to hold him accountable,” prosecutor Douglas Pravda told a Brooklyn federal court jury in a closing statement.

Asainov, 46, didn’t testify, telling the court he was “not part of this process”.

His lawyers did not dispute that he went to Syria and affiliated with IS, but they argued that his accounts of his role were boasts and did not prove anyone died as a result of his conduct.

“Nobody’s arguing to you that Mr Asainov’s view of the world is not a very warped view,” Sabrina Shroff, defending, said , asking the jury “not to confuse his views with what is needed to convict him beyond a reasonable doubt”.

“There’s not a single piece of paper that ties Mr Asainov to anything in the Islamic State that would tell you he, in fact, is the person he claims to be,” she said.