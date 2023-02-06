Notification Settings

Disruption across Greece as snowfall reaches Acropolis

World NewsPublished:

Ferry services and traffic on major roads has been affected by the cold snap.

The Acropolis
The Acropolis

A cold snap in Greece has halted ferry services and highway traffic and dusted the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens with snow.

The inclement weather including high winds prompted authorities in greater Athens in close schools and courthouses and suspend debates in parliament.

Greece Weather
A woman takes a selfie with the snow in the Chalandri suburb in the northern Athens (AP)

Mobile phone alerts sent by authorities to the capital’s residents urged the public to remain indoors.

The agency said the harsh weather sweeping across southern Greece would mostly affect areas north of the capital and the nearby island of Evia and is expected to last through to Wednesday.

Greece Weather
A woman with an umbrella walks past the Runner sculpture during a snowstorm, in Athens (AP)

“We strongly recommend that people exercise caution and strictly limit movements to those that are absolutely necessary,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said.

“The bad weather is intense.”

