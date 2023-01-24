Notification Settings

Poland seeks Germany’s permission to send tanks to Ukraine

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the Ukraine conflict is a ‘common cause’ for Europe.

A Leopard 2 tank
Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help fight Russia’s invasion, the Polish defence minister has said.

Berlin has received Warsaw’s request, Mariusz Blaszczak said in a tweet, although German officials did not immediately confirm that.

He also appealed to Germany “to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks” — a reference to recent pressure on Berlin to send some of its own armour.

Mariusz Blaszczak
Mariusz Blaszczak (Michael Probst/AP)

Germany has hesitated to take that step despite Ukraine’s pleas.

“This is our common cause, because it is about the security of the whole of Europe!” Mr Blaszczak tweeted.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg called for the speedy delivery of new weapons to Ukraine, where a broad battlefield stalemate is expected to give way to new offensives in the spring.

“At this crucial moment in the war, we need to provide Ukraine with heavier and more advanced systems, and we need to do it faster,” he said on Tuesday after talks with German defence minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin.

