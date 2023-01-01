Lula sworn in as president to lead polarised Brazil

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, his wife Rosangela Silva, second from left, vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin, right, and his wife Maria Lucia Ribeiro ride in an open car to congress for their swearing-in ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil

Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as president in the capital Brasilia, assuming office for the third time after thwarting outgoing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election bid.

Mr Lula was president from 2003-2010, and his return to power marks the culmination of a political comeback that is both thrilling supporters and enraging opponents in a fiercely polarised nation.

His presidency is unlikely to be similar to his previous two mandates, coming after the tightest presidential race in more than three decades in Brazil and resistance to his taking office by some of his opponents.

The leftist defeated far-right Mr Bolsonaro in the October 30 vote by less than two percentage points.

A supporter of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva displays a banner for his inauguration as new president outside the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)