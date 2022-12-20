Notification Settings

Taliban release two Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’

World NewsPublished:

The release was not part of any larger prisoner swap, and no money changed hands, said the US State Department.

US Afghanistan Detainees

The Taliban have released two Americans held in Afghanistan in what appeared to be a “goodwill gesture,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday.

The release was not part of any larger prisoner swap, and no money changed hands, he told reporters.

A senior administration official said the US government was currently assisting the two, and that they would soon be reunited soon with their families.

The official was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither Mr Price nor the official identified the two Americans.

The US does not formally recognise Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who took power from a US-backed government after US forces withdrew in 2021.

