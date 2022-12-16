Five-year-old boy among those killed in fatal landslide in Malaysia

In this photo provided by Civil Defense Department, Civil Defense personnel search for missing persons after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

A landslide at a tourist campground in Malaysia left multiple people, including a five-year-old boy, dead on Friday.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of nine people and 25 others were still missing feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

An estimated 94 Malaysians were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 31 miles north of the capital, when the incident occurred.

District police chief Suffian Abdullah told a news conference a five-year-old boy was among the dead, while seven other people had been hospitalised with injuries.

Civil Defence personnel search for survivors buried after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia, on Friday (Malaysia Civil Defence/AP)

Another 53 people were rescued without harm. Around 400 personnel were involved in the search and rescue efforts.

The Selangor fire department said firefighters began arriving at the scene half an hour after receiving a distress call at 2.24am local time.

The landslide fell from the side of a road from an estimated height of 30 metres (98 feet) and covered an area of about 1.2 hectares, it said.

The department posted pictures of rescuers with flashlights digging through soil and rubble in the early hours of the morning.

Survivors walk out after a landslide hit a campsite in Batang Kali, Malaysia (Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia/AP )

Bernama news agency posted a video of some families with young children who were rescued taking refuge at a nearby police station.

The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks and Malaysia’s only casino. Access to roads leading to the area have been blocked.