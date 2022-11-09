North Korea fires at least one ballistic missile towards eastern sea

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Koreaâs missile launch

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately say how far the missile flew.

The launch extends a recent barrage in North Korean weapons demonstrations, including dozens of launches last week that the North described as simulated attacks on South Korean and US targets.

Pyongyang has dialed up its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year.