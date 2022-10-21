Notification Settings

Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Mr Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by November 14.

Trump Legal Troubles
The committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in Washington DC has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump.

Lawmakers say the former president was the “central cause” of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Mr Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by November 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognise that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action,” chairman Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Mr Trump.

“We do not take this action lightly.”

It is unclear how Mr Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena.

