Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots

Trump Legal Troubles

The committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in Washington DC has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump.

Lawmakers say the former president was the “central cause” of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Mr Trump’s lawyers, demanding his testimony under oath by November 14 and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

“We recognise that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action,” chairman Bennie Thompson and vice chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Mr Trump.

“We do not take this action lightly.”