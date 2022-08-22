Notification Settings

Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing

World NewsPublished:

It said the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen, who left Russia for Estonia afterwards.

Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow
Russia’s top counterintelligence agency has blamed Ukrainian spy agencies for organising the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said the killing of Darya Dugina was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services”.

Ms Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian nationalist ideologist described by some in the West as (Russian President Vladimir) “Putin’s brain”.

Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina (Investigative Committee of Russia/AP)

It said the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen, who left Russia for Estonia afterwards.

The FSB said the suspect, Natalya Vovk, rented an apartment in the building where Ms Dugina lived, and shadowed her.

Ms Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival, which Alexander Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.

Ukraine has previously denied any involvement in the killing.

