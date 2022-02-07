Notification Settings

No Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden warns

World News

The White House has expressed increasing alarm about the prospects of a military conflict.

US President Joe Biden said “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2″, a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia invades Ukraine with “tanks or troops”.

Mr Biden made his comments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, shortly after the two leaders met for talks about the simmering crisis.

Biden US Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Biden has been looking to solidify support among European allies for economy-jarring sanctions against Russia if it moves further with an invasion.

The US president added that “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat.

The State Department has already authorised non-essential employees to leave and has called on all family members of diplomats in Ukraine to do so.

