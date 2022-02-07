No Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden warns

Biden

US President Joe Biden said “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2″, a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia invades Ukraine with “tanks or troops”.

Mr Biden made his comments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, shortly after the two leaders met for talks about the simmering crisis.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Alex Brandon/AP)

The White House has expressed increasing alarm about the prospects of a military conflict.

Mr Biden has been looking to solidify support among European allies for economy-jarring sanctions against Russia if it moves further with an invasion.

The US president added that “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat.