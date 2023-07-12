Star comment: Lessons are still not being learned

Victim Jacob Billington (Family/West Midlands Police/PA)

Officers, along with paramedics, spend a great deal of their time dealing with situations in which mental health is a factor.

In most cases, welfare is the issue. But there can be situations that are far more serious.

The case of paranoid schizophrenic Zephaniah McLeod is tragic on so many levels.

Jacob Billington had so much to live for when he was attacked randomly by McLeod. He lost his life and his friend Michael Callaghan received life-changing injuries. Others in Birmingham that day were also set upon and the attacker faced a manslaughter charge as well as four counts of attempted murder and three charges of wounding.

A new review reveals there were opportunities missed when it came to supervising McLeod when he was earlier released from prison. He was allowed out of jail “with no planned contact with statutory services” just five months before his deadly attacks in Birmingham.

Mr Billington’s mother Jo says the report into McLeod “speaks to a terrifying lack of concern, or even interest in how dangerous this man was”. Supervision and treatment options were not properly considered.

Hindsight is all fine and good, of course. It is difficult to supervise all those deemed a threat 24 hours a day and it only needs one mistake for a tragedy like this to happen.

But the term ‘missed opportunities’ is used all too often and it appears lessons are not being learned.

The public have a right to feel safe on the street. It is time to look at procedures nationwide to ensure people in McLeod’s situation get the help they need.

***

Anyone looking for a mortgage or renewing their deal are in for a shock.

Rates are at their highest for 15 years. We have become used to them bouncing around at around 1.5 per cent and now they are nearer seven per cent.

Those of a certain age won’t be shocked. Historically we have seen rates like this before many times. But we have grown into a society where credit is cheap – one where it is normal to buy now and kick the debt down the road.

It is right to help those in trouble paying their mortgage, but the message to those taking on debt should be to consider all future economic scenarios before signing up.