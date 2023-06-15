Star comment: Shrinking value of coins in our pocket

Premium
By Star CommentStar CommentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

It is the 25th anniversary of the £2 coin and some of the statistics tell us much about how our society has changed in terms of cost of living.

The £2 coin had much buying power for essentials back in 1998 but much less so now. Back then, the £2 coin could have bought two pints of lager – but it would purchase less than half a pint today. The coin only has sufficient purchasing power to buy one loaf of bread now but would have bought four loaves 25 years ago.

Star Comment
Voices
Cost of living
News
Business
Politics

By Star Comment

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News