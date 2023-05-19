Star comment: Apologies are fine but we need action on water pollution

Premium
By Star CommentStar CommentPublished: Comments

The news that sewers will be upgraded to cut overflows and prevent the leaks that have become all too common in our precious waterways will be welcomed.

Protesters against sewage
Protesters against sewage

Yet the apology from Water UK will leave a bitter taste for many. Why has it taken this long for the issue to be addressed? And while the billions of pounds of investment is clearly needed, the bill for this should not sit with us, the consumers.

Star Comment
Voices
Environment
News

By Star Comment

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News