Star comment: We should never take water for granted

So, after one of the driest Februarys on record, we have experienced one of the wettest months of March.

While that is a bit of a pain for us, it is heaven-sent for our water companies.

It has topped up our reservoirs and ensured that we are unlikely to see any problems this summer, even if it turns dry and hot.

Of course we have to do our bit by conserving water and Severn Trent says it is working hard to reduce leaks.

We should never take our water supply for granted. Severn Trent has a good record of keeping water in our taps even during the driest summers. It also insists it is working hard to reduce pollution in rivers like the Severn, which have been misused for far too long.

Meanwhile, there has been some controversy on the plan to take water from Severn Trent’s Lake Vyrnwy and take it to the drier south east.

While some Welsh politicians are unhappy about that, they should see the bigger picture. Wales has ample water, south east England does not have enough. It is common sense to even up the supply and demand.

As our climate changes we will have to work harder to supply the whole country. Redistribution of water is normal in countries like Spain and Greece. It will soon become normal in the UK too.

As the climate hots up, water will become an increasingly important and scarce resource. How we use that commodity will matter more and more in the years ahead.

****

We’ve had strikes, engineering work, weekend shortages and now sickness.

Anyone buying a ticket for a train faces a lottery to discover if their service actually turns up. The latest problem is with signalling staff, but issues of staff shortages are equally acute among drivers.

The danger is that our rail service is falling into disrepute. If people lose confidence in trains they will seek alternatives. Passenger numbers are already down on pre-pandemic levels and they will fall further.