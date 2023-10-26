Cathy Dobbs on floods, food and factory fodder

The ‘Computer says no’ catchphrase coined by Little Britain’s David Walliams is still as relevant today as it was when it was dreamt up 20 years ago. So while everyone in Bewdley knew the town was going to flood, the Environment Agency checked their data and delayed putting the barriers up, instead of playing it safe before the storm hit. But, there again we only spent £6.2 million on defences to keep people in Bewdley safe and dry – it’s a drop in the ocean for a government that seems to love throwing good money after bad.