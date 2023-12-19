Eleven schools given funding to bring artists into the classroom

Eleven post-primary schools in Belfast and Londonderry have been awarded funding to take part in a programme which aims to boost outcomes for students by bringing more creative skills into the classroom.

The schools have been awarded grants of up to £15,000 each as part of the National Lottery Creative Schools Partnership, a two-year programme backed by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative and delivered by the Education Authority.

The Creative Schools Programme is based on research indicating that access to arts experiences in school can benefit all aspects of learning, including better reading, writing and communications skills.

Each of the schools awarded funding has been given the chance to develop their own bespoke project, working with professional artists to develop a range of skills from script writing and theatre production, to musical composition and performance.

The projects will see students connecting with the local community, including care homes and day centres, as well as sharing learning outcomes with the wider school family, connecting with other year groups, parents and guardians.

Actress Christina Nelson is pictured with Patricia Lavery, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Richard Cushnie, Urban Villages Initiative, Marie O’Donoghue, Education Authority, alongside Aoife Shannon and Jay O’Halloran from St Colm’s High School (Arts Council NI/PA)

Among the schools to benefit will be St Colm’s High School in Belfast.

Twenty-four pupils will work with dramatist Christina Nelson and photographer Ellen Blair in a series of workshops to discuss and dramatise the issues that are important to them.

They will explore various art forms including print mediums, self-portraiture, and dramatic arts to enhance and develop their sense of self.

Students will have an opportunity to attend several performances, the first of which will be to the pantomime Hansel And Gretel at the Lyric Theatre.

In the second year of the project, students will work towards a showcase event for family, friends and community.

Funding at Lisneal College in Derry will enable pupils to look at the impact of drugs upon young people in the community and the 11th night bonfires, to create two short films.

The project will adapt plays previously created in collaboration with Blue Eagle Productions into screenplays, rehearse and then shoot the scripts using a professional crew and locations in the community.

Both films will be 15 minutes long and will subsequently be used as a resource within Lisneal for the purpose of Personal Social Health and Economy education (PSHE).

Up to 50 young people will be involved in the project.

Roisin McDonough, chief executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “Since the Creative Schools Partnership Programme was first piloted in 2017, we have seen the enormous impact it has had on participating schools and the individual students who have had the opportunity to take part in projects.

“For many, this creative approach in the classroom has had a long-term educational and social impact, opening up their minds to new creative ways of thinking and learning, as well as building confidence and self-belief.

Urban Villages director Joan O’Hara said: “By blending education, creative industries and good relations with a range of other priorities such as mental health and well-being, the Creative Schools show how Government can work together to deliver outcomes that matter to young people and to communities.

“I look forward to this partnership delivering more exciting projects.”

Barry Mulholland, chairman of the Education Authority said: “This strong alliance between government bodies shows how resources, when connected, can provide creative and innovative learning opportunities for our young people.

“This programme is a key investment in these young peoples’ future lives; they are learning about the need for collaboration, creativity and the importance of community.

“All of these components have the power to change lives, raise aspirations and equip them with the skills that will enable them to thrive in whatever career choices they make.”