Guinness Storehouse voted world’s leading tourist attraction

The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin has been named as the world’s leading tourist attraction of 2023 at the World Travel Awards.

The facility beat some of the world’s most celebrated attractions, including Niagara Falls, the Great Wall of China and Machu Picchu in Peru to claim the title in Dubai.

The storehouse also earned the title of the top beer tour visitor experience for the second year in a row.

World Travel Awards founder Graham Cooke congratulates Andrew Edge and Veronique Nga of the Guinness Storehouse (Guinness/PA)

The shortlist included Coors Brewery Tour and Miller Brewery Tour in the US, the Maui Brewing Company in Hawaii and the Tiger Brewery Tour in Singapore.

Alice Mansergh, chief executive designate of Tourism Ireland, said: “Congratulations to the Guinness Storehouse on being named World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 and, for the second year in a row, World’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience.

“These are truly significant accolades.

“Compelling things to see and do give overseas visitors more reasons to holiday on the island of Ireland.”

Catherine Toolan, managing director of Diageo Irish Brand Homes, said: “This is a very special moment for us at the Guinness Storehouse.

“It means the world to our team to be recognised on a global stage and to bring these awards home to Dublin and The Liberties.”

The Guinness Storehouse tells the story of one of Ireland’s most recognisable brands.

As well as learning what goes into making each pint, visitors learn about its history and famous advertising.