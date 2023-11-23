Video: Midlands mum who loves Aldi soft toys decorates her Christmas tree with 50 Kevin the Carrots
A Kevin the Carrot super fan from the Midlands has decorated her Christmas tree with dozens of the famous Aldi soft toys.
Published
The Derbyshire Times reports that Chevie Wells, 34, first started collecting the soft toys - which are sold at Aldi - when they were originally released in 2016.
You can see Kevin the Carrot in the supermarket's 2023 Christmas advert below.
The Derbyshire Times also published the below video of the tree in question - which is certainly full to the brim of carroty soft toys.
The mum-of-three reportedly has 52 "carrots" - including several 'Kevins' and his girlfriend 'Katie'.
She's used them to make her Christmas tree look particularly unique.