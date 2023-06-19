Woman with Down’s syndrome ‘very proud’ after achieving world record

Learning Disability Awareness Week

A woman who set a world record for identifying the most celebrity birthdays in three minutes has said she is “very proud” to be challenging perceptions about what people with Down’s syndrome can achieve.

Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, became a Guinness World Record holder after recalling 70 celebrity birth dates in under 180 seconds, ranging from Queen Victoria and Margaret Thatcher to Brad Pitt and Shakira.

“I am feeling very proud of myself for achieving a Guinness World Record,” she said.

Heidi Crowter celebrates after she became a Guinness World Record holder for recalling 70 celebrity birth dates in under 180 seconds (Mencap/PA)

“I love sharing my joy of birthdays with people, and I have been writing a birthday list and practising a lot. Everyone knows that practice makes perfect.”

Ms Crowter’s achievement was announced by the learning disability charity Mencap ahead of Learning Disability Awareness Week (June 19-25). She is one of a number of Mencap Myth Busters who want to challenge misconceptions about learning disability and to campaign for change.

Her record – the most celebrity birthdays identified in three minutes (II) – was achieved under Guinness World Records’ new impairments initiative, developed alongside Mencap, in the intellectual impairment (II) category. The initiative allows reasonable adjustments to be made for record attempts in order to better include people with a disability.

“Achieving a Guinness World Record means I can do anything I set my mind to,” Ms Crowter said.

“I am proud to be a Mencap Myth Buster and keep challenging perceptions about what I can achieve.”

Ms Crowter celebrates with her mother (Mencap/PA)

Harvey Price, 21, the son of celebrity Katie Price, is one of Heidi’s fellow Mencap Myth Busters.

Mr Price, who has autism, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Septo-Optic Dysplasia and a learning disability, is also aiming to secure a Guinness World Record.

Mr Price and 10 friends at his residential college in Cheltenham plan to draw a 20m-long and 1m-high train for the record for world’s longest train drawing (team) (II).

His mother Katie said: “I’m unbelievably proud of Harvey for doing this Guinness World Records challenge.

“He continues to defy the odds and amazes me every day. He absolutely loves drawing trains, so I know he’ll get so much enjoyment out of this experience.”

Mencap’s chief executive Edel Harris said that it was “crucial” to give people with a learning disability the chance to break world records.

“It’s truly ground-breaking for Mencap to be working with Guinness World Records to ensure breaking records is something that’s accessible and achievable for people with a learning disability,” she said.

“People with a learning disability, just like the wider population, have a range of amazing skills and talents.