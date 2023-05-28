Orphaned fox cub abandoned on roadside with ‘help me’ note

Fox looking at the camera and wrapped in a towel, next to a Greggs paper bag with writing on it

A fox cub is now in a “safe place” after being abandoned at the side of a road with a “heartbreaking” note written on a Greggs paper bag.

The cub – which is now being cared for at an RSPCA wildlife centre – was found in a carrier box on Langley Moor, Co Durham, on May 24, with a note which read: “My mam died – help me.”

The note which was with the cub when he was found abandoned at the side of a road (RSPCA/PA)

“It is heartbreaking what happened to this poor fox cub but we are so grateful that he was found and is now in a safe place where he can recuperate,” said RSPCA rescue officer Shane Lynn, who collected the cub and took him to the vets for a check-up.

“It is very sad that he isn’t growing up in the wild with his mum but we are so grateful to all the members of the public for contacting us about him and taking the time to rescue and save his life.

“It’s a lovely reminder that there’s so many wildlife friends out there.”

The fox cub is now under the care of RSPCA staff (RSPCA/PA)

RSPCA has reminded members of the public that if they see a wild animal that is believed to be orphaned, the animal should be monitored in case its mother is nearby.