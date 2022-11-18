Joe Wicks completes Children In Need ultra marathon

16 year old Kaya was diagnosed with arthritis when she was only 7.

Hear her story and learn how BBC Children in Need-funded project @OVERTHEWALLCamp has given her the support she needs to enjoy her childhood.https://t.co/4uY4ZHk1Po@BBC One & @BBCiPlayer | #ChildreninNeed

— BBC Children in Need (@BBCCiN) November 18, 2022