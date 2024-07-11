UK should ‘mark the occasion’ if England win Euro 2024, Sir Keir Starmer says

The UK should “certainly mark the occasion” if England win Euro 2024, Sir Keir Starmer has said amid calls for an extra bank holiday in the event of victory.

The Prime Minister appeared to suggest he would not commit to an extra day off as he said did not want to “jinx anything” by pre-empting the result of Sunday’s final between Gareth Southgate’s team and Spain.

The Liberal Democrats have led calls for an extra bank holiday after England claimed a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Sir Keir previously supported calls for a bank holiday when England’s women’s football team made it to the World Cup final last year.

Asked whether he would back a bank holiday if Southgate’s team is victorious, the Prime Minister told broadcasters in Washington DC: “We should certainly mark the occasion, I don’t want to jinx it. I went to the last Euros final, I don’t want to go through that again.

“I don’t want to jinx anything but we must mark it in some way. But the most important thing is getting it over the line on Sunday.”

Sir Keir, an Arsenal supporter who regularly plays five-a-side football, said England’s win on Wednesday night was “fantastic”.

He was seen watching Harry Kane score England’s equaliser in the match, in a room with his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof.

The Prime Minister got out of his seat as the spot-kick was drilled home, then shook hands with Mr Schoof.

“I managed to pop out from one of my sessions for just five minutes which is when I saw Harry Kane get the first goal,” he told broadcasters.

“I missed the second one but it was brilliant.

“So on we go now, great chance. I’ve always said this team were going to go all the way so I’m really, really pleased and just good luck for Sunday.”

Sir Keir said it looked like football was coming home when asked about the result during an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden.

The Prime Minister will attend the final in Berlin on Sunday, No 10 has said.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey had earlier led calls for a one-off bank holiday.

He said: “The Three Lions are playing their first ever final on foreign soil, and if they bring it home, the Government should bring home a bank holiday to celebrate.

“England deserves the chance to celebrate a once-in-a-generation event.

“Who knows, we might even get decent weather.”

It is not the first time the Lib Dems have called for a temporary bank holiday in the event of a sporting win, having made similar calls last year when England Women reached the World Cup final.

Two extra one-off bank holidays were held across the UK in 2022, one for the Queen’s platinum jubilee and another for her funeral.

The King’s coronation in May 2023 was also a bank holiday.