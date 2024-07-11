England fans hoping to be in Berlin for Euro 2024 final face flight struggle

England football fans wanting to travel to Germany for the Euro 2024 final face a struggle to book flights and soaring air fares.

Tens of thousands of supporters are expected to be in Berlin for England’s match against Spain on Sunday.

Analysis by the PA news agency found many flights are sold out and airlines with spare capacity are charging five times more to travel before the game compared with a week later.

All of Ryanair’s 21 flights from UK airports to Berlin between Thursday and the final are sold out.

EasyJet’s 12 flights to Berlin from Birmingham, Bristol, Luton and Gatwick between Friday and the match are also fully booked.

The airline is charging £918 for a seat on a flight from Gatwick to the German capital on Thursday night, compared with £167 a week later.

British Airways is charging £782 to fly from Heathrow to Berlin on Saturday night.

Travelling on a flight at the same time a week later costs just £224.

Hotel prices in Berlin have also rocketed.

A one-night stay at the Holiday Inn Berlin City Centre East P-Berg costs £345 on Sunday night, but just £105 seven days later for the same type of room.

The Courtyard Berlin City Centre is charging £606 for Sunday night in its cheapest available room, but only £137 the following Sunday when more basic rooms are on sale.

Many supporters who have not already purchased a match ticket are unlikely to obtain one as the game is sold out on Uefa’s website.

A limited number of tickets are available to England Supporters Travel Club members who have been to a number of previous England matches.