What the papers say – July 10

Football and defence dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers ahead of a Nato summit and Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will announce a review of defence which could bring increased spending and greater numbers for the armed forces.

Defence is also the focus of The Guardian, which says Sir Keir will call on Nato leaders to increase their spending as they meet in Washington.

The Independent says the Prime Minister is flying into “defence budget flak” at the Nato summit, while The Times says he is “playing with fire” by delaying a decision on spending until after the review.

Labour’s policies on migrants come under fire on the front of the Daily Express, shadow home secretary James Cleverly saying the Government has placed a “huge ‘Open’ sign on the White Cliffs of Dover”.

England’s defence features in a different form elsewhere as several papers focus on the Euro 2024 semi-final with the Netherlands, the Daily Mirror focusing on the team spirit in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The Daily Star simply urges the England players to “Go For It!” while the Metro says the team stands on the verge of history.

The i focuses on the chief executive of Thames Water, who it says will receive an additional £195,000 bonus despite the firm asking for bill rises to be approved.

A man jailed after being on his phone travelling at 141mph ahead of a crash which killed an eight-month-old baby is dubbed “Britain’s most despicable drink driver” by the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times concentrates on 1,000 jobs being cut at Dyson, which it says deals a blow to Labour’s growth strategy.