Starmer: Nato summit will send message to Putin about alliance’s resolve

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to use the Nato summit to “reset” relations with world leaders and send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister held talks with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky before arriving at the summit and will later meet US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Sir Keir said he used his talks with Mr Zelensky to stress that the change of government in the UK “makes no difference to the support that we will provide”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the margins of the Nato summit in Washington (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The summit was also a chance for the new Labour Government “to reaffirm our commitment to Nato” on its 75th anniversary, he said.

It was an opportunity “to discuss with President Zelensky what further support he needs and to use our opportunity here with our allies to make sure that that support is agreed”, Sir Keir said.

“And to reinforce, in a sense as a message to Putin, the resolve of Nato, bigger now than it’s ever been, more united than it’s ever been and absolutely clear-eyed about the threat of Russian aggression,” the Prime Minister added.

The summit marks Sir Keir’s debut on the world stage, less than a week after the Labour landslide which installed him in No 10.

He told reporters in Washington DC his talks with world leaders were “an opportunity to make sure that those relationships are reset, for me to be able to say that our position on the world stage – leading on issues like defence and security, on climate change, and on energy – are so important”.