Ousted Labour MP Ashworth gets job as think tank chief
Jonathan Ashworth, who lost his seat to an independent candidate, has been appointed chief executive of Labour Together.
The Labour frontbencher had been expected to play a prominent role in the Labour Government, but was unseated by an independent in Leicester South in part because of the party’s stance on Gaza.
“We are delighted to welcome @jonashworth as our new Chief Executive,” Labour Together posted on X, formerly Twitter.
“After more than two decades working at the highest levels of @UKLabour, Jonathan brings unparalleled insight, relationships and political experience to Labour Together.”
Mr Ashworth was shadow paymaster general and played a prominent role in his party’s election media campaign. He was MP for Leicester South from 2011 to 2024.
He wrote on X: “@LabourTogether was so integral to our victory last week. LT will continue to generate bold ideas to transform Britain for the better and help win a second term. I’m so honoured and excited to now be part of this amazing team.”