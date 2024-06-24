In Pictures: Davey cleans up on campaign trail as manifesto launches continue

Rishi Sunak launched the Scottish Conservatives’ manifesto on Monday as he tried to get his election campaign back on track after another difficult weekend.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Northamptonshire as he visited a school and a football club, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey stopped off at an ambulance station to highlight the state of A&E departments in hospitals across England.

Elsewhere, it was the DUP’s turn for a manifesto launch, while Nigel Farage addressed a crowd from the top of a double-decker bus as the General Election campaign trail took the Reform UK leader to Kent.

Sir Ed Davey helped clean an ambulance as the Lib Dems turned their election focus to the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)

Sir Ed talked to staff about the state of the NHS during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station (Jeff Moore/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a school in Northamptonshire as he continued on the campaign trail (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir and Labour parliamentary candidate for Kettering Rosie Wrighting posed for a selfie during a visit to the school in Northamptonshire (Jacob King/PA)

Later, Sir Keir continued his campaigning with a visit to Northampton Town Football Club (Jacob King/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross for the launch of the Scottish Conservative Party’s General Election manifesto (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Prime Minister had just enough time to pause for a cuppa as he hit the election campaign trail in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was in Maidstone, Kent, on Monday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Farage spoke to a crowd from the top of a double-decker bus (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Reform UK leader pointed to a scaled-up version of a newspaper front page as he ramped up his row with former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

DUP leader Gavin Robinson joined other Westminster candidates at the launch of the party’s manifesto (Liam McBurney/PA)