In Pictures: Davey cleans up on campaign trail as manifesto launches continue

Party leaders took to all parts of the UK in a bid to secure more votes ahead of the General Election on July 4.

Published
Sir Ed Davey wears goggles as he washes an ambulance during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station

Rishi Sunak launched the Scottish Conservatives’ manifesto on Monday as he tried to get his election campaign back on track after another difficult weekend.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Northamptonshire as he visited a school and a football club, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey stopped off at an ambulance station to highlight the state of A&E departments in hospitals across England.

Elsewhere, it was the DUP’s turn for a manifesto launch, while Nigel Farage addressed a crowd from the top of a double-decker bus as the General Election campaign trail took the Reform UK leader to Kent.

Sir Ed Davey looks through an ambulance window after cleaning the vehicle
Sir Ed Davey helped clean an ambulance as the Lib Dems turned their election focus to the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)
Sir Ed Davey talks to staff during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station
Sir Ed talked to staff about the state of the NHS during a visit to Wimbledon Ambulance Station (Jeff Moore/PA)
Pupils stand behind Sir Keir Starmer as he speaks into a microphone during a visit to a school in Northamptonshire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a school in Northamptonshire as he continued on the campaign trail (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and Labour parliamentary candidate for Kettering Rosie Wrighting pose for a selfie during a visit to a school in Northamptonshire
Sir Keir and Labour parliamentary candidate for Kettering Rosie Wrighting posed for a selfie during a visit to the school in Northamptonshire (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer addresses a crowd at Northampton Town Football Club
Later, Sir Keir continued his campaigning with a visit to Northampton Town Football Club (Jacob King/PA)
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding a copy of the party's manifesto
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross for the launch of the Scottish Conservative Party’s General Election manifesto (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rishi Sunak drinking from a cup
The Prime Minister had just enough time to pause for a cuppa as he hit the election campaign trail in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses for a selfie
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was in Maidstone, Kent, on Monday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking on top of a double-decker bus in Maidstone, Kent
Mr Farage spoke to a crowd from the top of a double-decker bus (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Nigel Farage points to a blown-up version of a newspaper front page while standing on top of a double-decker bus
The Reform UK leader pointed to a scaled-up version of a newspaper front page as he ramped up his row with former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
DUP election candidates holding campaign posters featuring their faces at the launch of the party's manifesto
DUP leader Gavin Robinson joined other Westminster candidates at the launch of the party’s manifesto (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Gavin Robinson raises his hands in the air after speaking at the party's manifesto launch
Mr Robinson urged against voting for smaller parties ‘who can’t win’ as he launched the DUP manifesto (Liam McBurney/PA)
