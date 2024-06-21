Inquiry to examine death of asylum seeker shot by police after hotel stabbings

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of an asylum seeker who was shot by police after stabbing six people at a hotel.

The Crown Office said Scotland’s Lord Advocate has decided it is in the public interest to hold an inquiry into the incident at the Park Inn Hotel in Glasgow on June 26, 2020.

Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh was shot and killed by police after he stabbed and seriously injured six people and attempts to use non-lethal weapons were unsuccessful.

Those injured by the 28-year-old Sudanese man included three asylum seekers, two hotel workers and a police officer who had responded to the initial emergency call.

Kenny Donnelly, deputy Crown agent for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The Lord Advocate has decided that a discretionary fatal accident inquiry should be held into the circumstances of the death of Badreddin Adam to ensure that there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case.

“The procurator fiscal will continue with work in preparation for the inquiry and there are steps which must be taken before the inquiry can commence in court.

“Mr Bosh’s family will continue to be kept informed of progress.”

Mr Bosh was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The Crown Office said the decision to hold an inquiry follows a thorough and independent investigation by prosecutors into the wider circumstances leading to his death.

Previous investigation by prosecutors found police acted swiftly and decisively with the intention of protecting lives and that their actions were “legitimate and proportionate”.