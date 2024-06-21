Ex-footballer Nicky Butt banned from driving for 12 months over motorbike crash

Former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt has been banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work after breaking a motorcyclist’s leg in a road crash.

Butt, 49, behind the wheel of his £100,000 Range Rover and heading home after taking his son to football training in Burnley, pulled out in front of a Honda motorbike ridden by Adam Fielding, 28, following a “momentary lapse of concentration,” Blackburn Magistrates’ Court heard.

Nicky Butt playing for Manchester United Legends (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mr Fielding suffered a broken left leg and other injuries, spending two weeks in hospital after the crash, at around 8.10pm on October 17, 2022.

He has had to have metal rods inserted in his leg, lost his job and has suffered psychological damage and is in constant pain, the court was told.

Butt told the court in a statement: “I could not be more sorry.”

Butt, of Bowdon, Greater Manchester, who admitted causing serious injury by careless driving at an earlier hearing, was also ordered to pay a £140 government surcharge and £85 costs.