In Pictures: Campaign heats up with manifesto launches and assault course visit

Sir Keir Starmer said voters had the chance to “turn the page decisively” on 14 years of “Conservative chaos” as he set out Labour’s plan for government.

Plaid Cymru also launched its manifesto while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak left the campaign trail behind as he joined other G7 leaders in Italy.

Meanwhile, Sir Ed Davey showed the Lib Dems were ready for an election battle as he took on an assault course.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Angela Rayner stand together smiling, with colleagues looking on from above, after the launch of the party manifesto (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Members of the Labour Party listened to leader Sir Keir Starmer as he set out his plans for government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The manifesto launch was not all plain sailing, though, as a person heckled leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the launch of the manifesto (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Plaid Cymru also launched its manifesto at an event in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth pledged to put Wales first, with a fight for fairer funding for the country at the manifesto launch event (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Ed Davey was up for the challenge of an assault course, including running in and out of tyres, as he visited Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir Ed also showed he was not afraid of heights, jumping into action on the General Election campaign trail (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage took to the airwaves as he spoke to listeners of LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show (Aaron Chown/PA)

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said said he wants to lead a ‘national opposition’ to Labour if Sir Keir Starmer’s party wins the General Election (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak took some time away from the campaign trail to attend the G7 summit in Italy, where he was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Christopher Furlong/PA)