Louise Haigh speaks of ‘girl racer’ days and admits to being caught speeding

Louise Haigh has described her first ever car as a “proper girl racer” and admitted she was once caught speeding in her early 20s.

The shadow transport secretary revealed she drove a bright yellow Citroen Saxo Scandal when she first started driving, in an interview with the Mirror newspaper.

Ms Haigh, who is standing for re-election in the Sheffield Heeley constituency, was asked by the Mirror about her life behind the wheel as she launched Labour’s plan for bring down costs for motorists alongside Sir Keir Starmer.

“My first car was a Citroen Saxo Scandal, it was bright yellow and it had my name in the back windscreen. It was a proper girl racer,” she said.

Asked if she had every been caught speeding, she admitted she had, but added: “But not since my very early 20s.”

She told the Mirror it had taken her four times to pass her driving test, and when asked if she was a “messy car” or a “clean car” person – she identified with the first option.

“It is revolting,” she said.

Labour candidate for Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes Melanie Onn with Louise Haigh, shadow transport secretary and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rouseau/PA)

The shadow transport secretary also said her go-to choice of music artist for a long journey would be Arctic Monkeys, a band from her home city of Sheffield.

Ms Haigh also described the bus as her favourite form of transport.

She said: “I do spend most of the time in my car, but my favourite would be the bus.”

(PA Graphics)

As part of its plan to help drivers, Labour has pledged to fix one million potholes every year if elected on July 4 and turn the tide on the “neglect” of the UK’s roads.

Labour has promised to fund local authorities to improve the condition of local roads and break down planning barriers to ensure vital upgrades to infrastructure is delivered on time and to budget.

The party has also committed to tackle soaring car insurance costs by calling in regulators to crack down on the causes of soaring costs.

The pledges will be funded by deferring the A27 bypass, instead spending the £320 million on repairs across the country.