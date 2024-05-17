What the papers say – May 17

Taxes, electioneering, the Royal Mail, NHS and rail fares all return to the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt features on the front of The Daily Telegraph which says he will use a speech on Friday to warn that a Labour government will raise taxes, a message echoed by the Daily Express headline.

His speech follows Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer launching the party’s “first steps” towards the election and The Independent says the Opposition has been endorsed by Boots managing director Sebastian James.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch features on the front of the Daily Mail, warning she will not allow the Royal Mail to be sold to a foreign buyer without guarantees over vital services.

The Times says hospitals are unable to make the best use of extra funding due to a “bed-blocker crisis”.

The Guardian leads on a report which says ministers were warned three years ago about unpaid carers being hit by repayments for benefit breaches.

The extension of a cut-price scheme for summer rail fares occupies the front of the Metro.

The Daily Mirror gives its front page over to the story of the twin of the youngest organ donor cradling his new sister, 10 years after the death of his brother.

BT shares rose 17% after the company’s new chief executive laid out plans for the company, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star concentrates on cats and dogs suffering from hayfever.