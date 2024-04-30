What the papers say – April 30

The resignation of Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s First Minister features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers

The Metro, the Financial Times and The Guardian report on the resignation of Mr Yousaf as the SNP begins its search for a successor.

The Times says the SNP “lurches into another crisis”, while The Independent splashed with the headline “it all ends in tears” after Mr Yousaf’s resignation.

In other news, the i looks into the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) which could be cut into a new system with six tiers to better align welfare needs with payments.

The Daily Mirror reports on a man who killed an 87-year-old five days after being released from jail.

The Telegraph says the NHS will declare that a person’s sex is a matter of biology.

The Daily Mail features a story on an “unprecedented alert” given to teachers about students being targeted in “sextortion” scams.

The Sun called for Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who died trying to save her friend Barnaby Webber in the Nottingham attack last year, to be honoured with the George Cross.

The Daily Express leads with words from Chancellor Jeremy Hun,t who said tax cuts are an “absolute priority”.

And the Daily Star says Jeremy Clarkson’s farm has been “invaded” by billions of slugs.