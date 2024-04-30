King tells of cancer diagnosis ‘shock’ as he returns to public-facing duties

The King spoke of his “shock” at being diagnosed with cancer as he met fellow patients on his return to public-facing duties.

Charles candidly described the experience of being told he had the disease when he visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London to learn about the latest treatments and chat to staff providing the pioneering care.

He also reassured those who asked about the state of his health, saying: “I’m well.”

He was joined on the visit by the Queen, and went on impromptu walkabouts, meeting staff who had stopped to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

Charles sympathised with cancer patient Lesley Woodbridge as she underwent chemotherapy alongside many others in a day unit, telling the 63-year-old: “It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?”

He added: “I’ve got to have my treatment this afternoon as well.”

The King and Queen meet patients undergoing chemotherapy in the day unit (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

The King has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February, and on Friday it was announced he would be returning to public-facing duties.

The development indicated the positive progress he is making after almost three months of cancer care as an outpatient.

Asked about his health by one patient during Tuesday’s visit, he replied: “I’m all right, thank you very much, not too bad.”

Asha Millen, 60, who is receiving chemotherapy for bone marrow cancer, chatted to Charles as he met patients in the chemotherapy day unit.

She said afterwards: “I said ‘How are you?’ and he said ‘I’m well’.”

Charles meets staff members at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

Mrs Woodbridge, from Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire, was joined by her husband Roger, 64, who spoke to Camilla while Charles chatted to his wife.

He said: “We were talking about how we feel. I said to her ‘How do you feel?” … She just said ‘It’s just so difficult’ and we both agreed.”

The King held Mrs Woodbridge’s hand before he left.

Charles later asked one male patient whether he was using a cold cap – a device aimed at preventing hair loss during chemotherapy – and the King was heard to say it can “help”.

The King and Queen both asked patients they spoke to about side-effects, particularly loss of appetite and taste, and tiredness.

The royal couple chat to a patient at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

Camilla left her husband for a few minutes and made her way to side cubicles, where she spoke to patients about their treatment.

“There’s a real feeling of calm here,” she said to Judy Parkinson. “Everybody in the same boat, everyone can identify.”

Patting the 69-year-old’s arm as she left, the Queen said: “I wish you the very best of luck, it’s a huge pleasure to meet you.”

Mrs Parkinson, who laughed as she heard the moment described as “two queens having a chat”, said: “I like it when people speak to you eye to eye. That’s what my mum taught me, and that’s what she did. Those were genuine questions being asked.”