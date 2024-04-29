Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland’s First Minister

Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as Scotland’s First Minister ahead of forthcoming confidence votes.

Mr Yousaf had been battling for his political survival after terminating the powersharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday.

He was facing a vote of no confidence, tabled by the Scottish Conservatives, while Scottish Labour had tabled one of no confidence in the Scottish Government as a whole, with both expected to take place this week.

Announcing his resignation at a press conference at Edinburgh’s Bute House on Monday, he said: “After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I’ve concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm.

“I have therefore informed the SNP’s national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible.”

He will continue to serve as First Minister in the interim until a suitable replacement is found.

The announcement of Mr Yousaf’s resignation comes exactly 13 months after he was sworn in as Scottish first minister.

Whoever is chosen to replace him will be the seventh person to hold the post since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999 – as well as being the second person in just over a year to have the top job.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he had “underestimated” the level of hurt ending the powersharing deal with the Greens would have.

While he said it was “the right decision”, he said: “Unfortunately, in ending the Bute House Agreement in the manner I did, I clearly underestimate the level of hurt and upset that caused Green colleagues.

“For a minority government to be able to govern effectively trust when working with the opposition is clearly fundamental.”

He added a route through the no-confidence vote was “absolutely possible”.

But he added: “I am not willing to trade in my values or principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power.”

He became emotional as he paid tribute to his family.

Appearing to fight back tears, he said: “I am in absolute debt to my wonderful wife, my beautiful children and my wider family for putting up with me over the years.

“I’m afraid you will be seeing a lot more of me from now.

“You are truly everything to me.”