Man dies following parachuting incident in Co Durham

A man has died following a parachute incident at an industrial estate in County Durham, police said.

Officers were called to South West industrial estate in Shotton near Peterlee at 12.30pm on Saturday following concerns for the welfare of a man.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, which was also attended by the fire and ambulance service, Durham Constabulary said.

Police said they are treating the death as unexpected and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A19 at around 12.20pm to 12.30pm who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage which captures the moments leading up to the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 168 of April 27.