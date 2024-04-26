Briton accused of London arson plot after alleged recruitment as Russian spy

A British man is accused of masterminding an arson plot on London businesses after allegedly being recruited as a Russian spy.

Dylan Earl has been charged under the National Security Act 2023 – the first case to involve alleged offences under the new legislation.

Four other men, Paul English, Nil Mensah, Jake Reeves and Dmitrijus Paulauska have also been charged in connection with the case, it can now be reported.

Earl is accused of undertaking fraudulent activity, research and reconnaissance of targets, and attempting to recruit individuals to materially assist a foreign intelligence service carrying out UK-related activities, prosecutors say.